Planning a trip to Kerala? We've got the perfect itinerary!

Known as "God's Own Country," Kerala presents a unique mix of cultural experiences and nature's bounty. This itinerary revolves around discovering locals' arts and spice trails that make Kerala so amazing. From traditional dance forms to aromatic spice plantations, one can explore the rich heritage of this southern Indian state. Be it an art lover or food explorer, Kerala promises an enriching journey through vibrant culture and lush landscapes.

Traditional dance Explore Kathakali performances Kathakali is a classical dance form of Kerala, known for its rich costumes and expressive hand movements. You can see live performances at several cultural centers across the state. These shows usually depict ancient Indian epics, giving you a glimpse into the region's cultural heritage. A Kathakali show gives you an opportunity to admire the elaborate makeup and intricate choreography that goes into this mesmerizing art.

Local crafts Visit Thrissur for handicrafts Thrissur is famous for its colorful handicraft industry, which displays skills learned over generations. Using materials like bamboo, coir, and wood, artisans create beautiful stuff. One can visit locals markets to get unique souvenirs like handwoven baskets or intricately carved wooden sculptures. Interacting with these craftsmen not only provides you a peek into their creative processes, but also promotes sustainable tourism practices.

Spice trails Tour spice plantations in Thekkady Thekkady is known for its sprawling spice plantations, where you can learn about the cultivation of spices like cardamom, pepper, vanilla, and more. While guided tours give insight into how the spices are farmed, you can also experience the aromatic allure firsthand. Not only will buying fresh spices directly from these plantations guarantee quality products, but you'll also support local farmers who maintain these age-old traditions.