Scenic walking routes in Swiss countryside: A list

The Swiss countryside has some of the prettiest walking routes in Europe . From rolling hills to majestic mountains, Switzerland has the most diverse terrain, making the ideal backdrop for nature lovers and hikers. Apart from offering stunning views, these trails let the walkers delve into the cultural heritage and natural beauty of the region. Be it a seasoned hiker or a casual walker, Swiss countryside has it all.

Vineyards The Lavaux Vineyard Terraces The Lavaux Vineyard Terraces, a UNESCO World Heritage site along Lake Geneva, is another walking route that promises breathtaking views of terraced vineyards dating back to Roman times. While walking here, you will be greeted with panoramic views of the lake and surrounding Alps. The trail is well-marked and accessible for all levels of walkers, making it perfect for those looking to explore Switzerland's regions.

Glacier Trail The Aletsch Glacier Trail The Aletsch Glacier Trail is your chance to see Europe's largest glacier up-close. The route winds through alpine meadows and pastures, giving you spectacular views of the glacier itself. Moderately challenging, the trail rewards hikers with breathtaking vistas at every turn. It would be best to check weather conditions before heading out for this hike, as it is affected by snow and ice.

Valley walks The Engadine Valley walks The Engadine Valley provides a number of scenic walking routes for all skill levels. Famous for its picturesque villages and pristine lakes, this region presents a peaceful setting away from the busy city life. The trails here range from easy walks around lakes such as St Moritz or Silvaplana to more difficult hikes into higher altitudes with panoramic views of mountains.