7 days, countless views: Explore Ireland's best hiking trails

If you want to explore the breathtaking landscapes of Ireland , it has some of the best hiking trails. Rugged coastlines, serene forests, these trails give you the chance to explore the natural beauty of the Emerald Isle. Check out this weeklong itinerary for those who want to explore the scenic wonders of Ireland by hiking. Each day brings something new, for all levels of hikers.

Day 1 Connemara National Park exploration Start your adventure at the Connemara National Park in County Galway. The park has some beautiful trails including the famous Diamond Hill Loop. The trail provides a panoramic view of the Twelve Bens mountain range and the Atlantic Ocean. The terrain ranges from grassy paths to rocky ascents making it a moderate challenge for hikers. Spend around three hours on this hike and enjoy the flora and fauna.

Day 2 Discovering the Burren's unique landscape On day two, visit The Burren in County Clare, famous for its limestone pavements and unusual ecosystem. The Burren Way is a long-distance trail which can be explored in parts over a day or more. Get a taste of this karst landscape's stark beauty while spotting rare plant species that flourish here. Just be sure to wear sturdy footwear as some places are uneven underfoot.

Day 3 Wicklow Mountains National Park adventure Travel eastward to Wicklow Mountains National Park on day three. Dubbed as "The Garden of Ireland," this region has lush valleys and rolling hillsides ideal for hiking enthusiasts. Try out Glendalough Spinc Trail, which takes about four hours round trip with breathtaking views over glacial lakes surrounded by ancient woodlands.