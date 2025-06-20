When in Pune, visit these heritage sites
Pune, the cultural capital of Maharashtra, India, is a treasure trove of history and culture.
Apart from being the home to prestigious educational institutions and an exciting lifestyle, Pune also has an amazing historical heritage.
From ancient forts to colonial-era architecture, Pune is a window to India's diversity.
Here's a travel guide to Pune's most important historical places, their significance, and how to make the most of your visit.
Shaniwar Wada
Discovering Shaniwar Wada
Shaniwar Wada is Pune's one of the most iconic landmarks. Built in 1732 by Peshwas of Maratha Empire, this fortification was their seat of power till 1818.
You can explore its grand gates, and remnants of its once-majestic structure. The light and sound show held here narrates the fort's history vividly.
It's better to visit early in the morning or late afternoon to avoid crowds.
Aga Khan Palace
Exploring Aga Khan Palace
The Aga Khan Palace has immense historic importance as it served as a prison to Mahatma Gandhi during India's freedom struggle.
Constructed in 1892 by Sultan Muhammed Shah Aga Khan III, this palace has now been converted into a museum with photographs and personal belongings of Gandhi's life.
The calm gardens encircling the palace provide a tranquil getaway from the city's bustle.
Sinhagad Fort
Visiting Sinhagad Fort
Perched on a hill, about 30 kilometers from Pune city center, Sinhagad Fort is known for its strategic importance during various battles.
The fort also offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.
Hiking enthusiasts often trek up to enjoy both nature and history combined at this site.
Carry water bottles and wear comfortable shoes if you plan on trekking up to this historic fort.
Pataleshwar Temple
Touring Pataleshwar Cave Temple
The eighth-century cave complex is a true masterpiece of ancient craftsmanship.
Carved out of basalt rock, the caves are adorned with intricate sculptures.
Located within Pune city limits, it can be reached by public or private transport.
However, parking may be limited in the vicinity so plan accordingly when you visit.