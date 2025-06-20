Coastal boardwalks: An amazing way to explore nature
What's the story
Coastal boardwalks provide a perfect blend of nature and fun.
These paths (mostly wood or composite) run along coastlines, opening up the way for breathtaking ocean views and rich ecosystems.
They make for an ideal place for tourists and locals, where one can walk, cycle, or even bird watch.
With beautiful sights and cultural points, coastal boardwalks make for an amazing place to hang out.
Famous spots
Iconic boardwalk destinations
While some coastal boardwalks have become famous for their historical significance or unique features, others are simply iconic.
For example, the Atlantic City Boardwalk in New Jersey is famous for its entertainment venues and casinos.
Meanwhile, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk in California offers amusement park rides with ocean views.
These iconic spots welcome millions of visitors every year, who enjoy the nature and man-made attractions.
Things to do
Activities along the walkway
Coastal boardwalks aren't just for walking, they offer plenty of other activities, too.
Many of them offer bike rentals for those wanting to explore at a higher speed.
Fishing lovers can usually spot dedicated fishing spots along these walkways where they can drop a line in the sea.
Some boardwalks also host seasonal events such as art festivals or live music performances, attracting crowds looking for entertainment by the water.
Nature encounters
Wildlife watching opportunities
Boardwalks located close to protected areas or wildlife reserves provide spectacular sightings of local fauna.
Bird watchers can see different species nesting in nearby dunes or marshes during migration seasons.
From certain points along these paths, marine life like dolphins may also be spotted.
Informational signs are usually placed strategically to educate visitors about the local ecosystem's flora and fauna.
Culinary delights
Dining options with ocean views
Many coastal boardwalks also have a range of dining options, from casual cafes to upscale restaurants with oceanfront seating.
You can enjoy vegetarian dishes while soaking in panoramic views of the coastline.
Some eateries even have outdoor seating arrangements, where you can dine al fresco with sea breezes making your dining experience even more enjoyable.