Page Loader
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Adventure lovers: Add these festivals to your list 
Summarize
Adventure lovers: Add these festivals to your list 
Follow this guide

Adventure lovers: Add these festivals to your list 

By Simran Jeet
Jun 20, 2025
01:34 pm
What's the story

Cultural festivals across the globe often provide a perfect blend of tradition and excitement.

However, a few of these have gone a step further and added mind-blowing adventure sports to the mix, giving you an adrenaline rush along with cultural immersion.

At these events, culture enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike can have the best of both worlds.

Here's a look.

Sky thrills

Paragliding at the International Kite Festival

The International Kite Festival in Gujarat isn't only about beautiful kites adorning the sky. It also gives visitors an opportunity to try paragliding.

Participants could fly above the festival grounds, witnessing panoramic views of colorful kites and busy locals below.

This mix of cultural revelry and aerial adventure gives an exhilarating view of this traditional celebration.

Water rush

River rafting at Rishikesh Yoga Festival

While the Rishikesh Yoga Festival has made a name for its spiritual congregations and yoga sessions at the banks of the Ganges, it also promises an exhilarating river rafting session to those looking for a rush.

Riding through rapids, amid the calm of nature, brings an exciting edge to the otherwise peaceful festival.

Balloon views

Hot air ballooning at Pushkar Fair

The world-famous Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan is known for its camel trading and cultural extravaganza, but you can make your visit more thrilling by opting for hot air balloon rides over the fairgrounds.

Soaring above colorful tents and busy markets offers an unparalleled view, combining adventure with cultural immersion.

Mountain challenge

Rock climbing at Ladakh Festival

The Ladakh Festival features the traditional dances, music, and crafts of this Himalayan region.

If you are a thrill-seeker, opt for rock climbing opportunities against the beautiful backdrop of mountains.

Climbing rugged cliffs along with cultural festivities offers an adventurous way to experience Ladakh's rich heritage.