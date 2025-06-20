Adventure lovers: Add these festivals to your list
What's the story
Cultural festivals across the globe often provide a perfect blend of tradition and excitement.
However, a few of these have gone a step further and added mind-blowing adventure sports to the mix, giving you an adrenaline rush along with cultural immersion.
At these events, culture enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike can have the best of both worlds.
Here's a look.
Sky thrills
Paragliding at the International Kite Festival
The International Kite Festival in Gujarat isn't only about beautiful kites adorning the sky. It also gives visitors an opportunity to try paragliding.
Participants could fly above the festival grounds, witnessing panoramic views of colorful kites and busy locals below.
This mix of cultural revelry and aerial adventure gives an exhilarating view of this traditional celebration.
Water rush
River rafting at Rishikesh Yoga Festival
While the Rishikesh Yoga Festival has made a name for its spiritual congregations and yoga sessions at the banks of the Ganges, it also promises an exhilarating river rafting session to those looking for a rush.
Riding through rapids, amid the calm of nature, brings an exciting edge to the otherwise peaceful festival.
Balloon views
Hot air ballooning at Pushkar Fair
The world-famous Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan is known for its camel trading and cultural extravaganza, but you can make your visit more thrilling by opting for hot air balloon rides over the fairgrounds.
Soaring above colorful tents and busy markets offers an unparalleled view, combining adventure with cultural immersion.
Mountain challenge
Rock climbing at Ladakh Festival
The Ladakh Festival features the traditional dances, music, and crafts of this Himalayan region.
If you are a thrill-seeker, opt for rock climbing opportunities against the beautiful backdrop of mountains.
Climbing rugged cliffs along with cultural festivities offers an adventurous way to experience Ladakh's rich heritage.