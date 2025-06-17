Hidden gems: Peaceful islands in Greece
What's the story
Greek island villages give us a sneak peek into a world where time is at a standstill.
Located in postcard-perfect landscapes, they give you an experience of what a typical Greek life is all about.
From winding cobblestone streets to whitewashed houses with blue shutters, and a calm ambience, these villages have it all.
They are cultural hubs and a quiet getaway from the bustling world.
Oia
Oia: A sunset paradise
Located on the island of Santorini, Oia is known for its gorgeous sunsets.
The village's architecture consists of iconic white buildings sitting atop cliffs that overlook the Aegean Sea.
Tourists can stroll through its beautiful alleys and explore local shops selling handmade crafts.
Oia's laid-back pace enables travelers to unwind and soak in the beauty around them without the haste of modern living.
Pyrgi
Pyrgi: The painted village
Located on the island of Chios, Pyrgi is famous for its unique architectural style of xysta.
The technique features complicated geometric patterns that are etched onto the facades of buildings with black and white plaster.
Strolling through Pyrgi is akin to walking through an open-air art gallery, with each house flaunting different designs.
The village provides an interesting glimpse into local craftsmanship and tradition.
Apiranthos
Apiranthos: A mountain retreat
Located on Naxos Island, Apiranthos is high up in the mountains and offers breathtaking views over valleys below.
Famous for its marble-paved streets and Venetian towers, the village is a peaceful escape from busy tourist spots along the coast nearby.
You can visit folklore museums or just stroll through the stunning landscapes surrounding Apiranthos.
Lindos
Lindos: Ancient history meets modern charm
Lindos mixes ancient history with modern-day charm on Rhodes Island's eastern coastlines.
From archaeological sites to cool cafes, the latter line narrow lanes leading up towards Acropolis hilltop ruins.
Above the town-center square area below them all, the ruins create a perfect blend between past and present day experiences.
So, it's no wonder tourists love Lindos for both culture and relaxation opportunities alike, year-round!