Cashew-based dips we bet you haven't tried yet
What's the story
Cashews are not just meant for snacking, they're also the base for innovative, creamy dips.
These nuts blend with a number of flavors, resulting in some unique condiments.
From spicy to sweet, here are five cashew dip recipes that give a twist to the traditional appetizers, elevating your meal experience.
Heat and spice
Spicy cashew sriracha dip
This dip marries the creaminess of cashews with the fiery kick of sriracha sauce.
Blend some soaked cashews with sriracha, lime juice, and garlic, and you get a spicy dip that's perfect for the spice lovers in you.
It's great as a taco topping or a zesty veggie platter addition.
Fresh flavors
Herbed cashew pesto dip
Transform classic pesto by using cashews in place of pine nuts.
Blend together fresh basil leaves, soaked cashews, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil to whip up this vibrant green dip.
The result is a creamy pesto, which spreads perfectly on sandwiches or can be served with grilled vegetables.
Sweet twist
Sweet maple cashew dip
For people with a sweet tooth, this maple-infused dip has an unexpected treat.
Mix soaked cashews with pure maple syrup and vanilla extract to get a smooth and sweet spread that goes perfectly with fruits like apples or pears.
It also makes a delightful topping on pancakes, instead of the usual syrup.
Bold flavor
Smoky chipotle cashew dip
This smoky chipotle dip pairs the creamy texture of cashews with the bold taste of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce.
When blended with lime juice and smoked paprika, it yields a rich and complex flavor.
The dip is perfect for elevating grilled veggies or giving a smoky flavor to tortilla chips, making it a versatile addition to any meal.
Zesty delight
Tangy lemon dill cashew dip
For a refreshing and tangy option, this lemon dill cashew dip is just perfect.
Blend soaked cashews with fresh dill weed, lemon zest, lemon juice, and garlic powder, and out comes a zesty dip.
It's the perfect choice for pairing with raw vegetables or a flavorful spread on crackers at snack time, giving your palate a burst of invigorating taste.