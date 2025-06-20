Hidden gems: Beautiful small towns to visit in France
While France is famous for its bustling cities, its small towns have a charm of their own, which is often underrated.
These quaint places give you a peek into the country's rich history and culture, far from the chaos of cities.
From beautiful landscapes to historic architecture, these towns are ideal for anyone looking for an authentic French experience.
Here are some of them.
Lake views
The allure of Annecy
Tucked in southeastern France, Annecy is famous for its stunning lake views with an alpine backdrop.
The town, often referred to as the "Venice of the Alps," is a picture-perfect sight with canals lined with pastel-colored houses.
Tourists can take leisurely strolls by the lake or explore the medieval old town. Here, cobbled streets and ancient buildings create a serene picture.
Alsace charm
Discovering Colmar's beauty
Colmar, located in northeastern France's Alsace region, is well-known for its remarkably-preserved old town with half-timbered houses.
The town gives a taste of both French and German cultures, which is reflected in its architecture and cuisine.
A walk through Little Venice, a charming region with canals, is pure magic.
Vineyards galore
Exploring Eguisheim's heritage
Located in the Alsace region, Eguisheim is surrounded by vineyards famous for some of the finest wines of France.
The circular village is characterized by narrow streets, adorned with colorful houses blooming with flowers.
Tourists can either explore local wineries or just enjoy strolling through this beautiful village, which makes it a must-visit for anyone wanting an authentic French experience.
Hilltop views
The enchantment of Gordes
Sitting atop a hill in Provence, Gordes offers spectacular views of the countryside.
Famous for its stone buildings that melt into nature, Gordes has been featured in Les Plus Beaux Villages de France.
You can visit historical sites like Senanque Abbey or simply enjoy panoramic views from different places around town.