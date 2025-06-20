Mouthwash for plants? The antifungal hack that works 

What's the story

Mouthwash, a staple for oral hygiene, has become an unlikely weapon in the fight against plant fungus.

The household item contains ingredients that can stop a fungus in its tracks, providing a quick and inexpensive solution to gardeners everywhere.

Here's how mouthwash works against fungi and why you should consider it for your plants.

We explore the practical uses of mouthwash in plant care and what makes it effective.