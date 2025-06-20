Cloves in cooking: 5 dishes to try now
Cloves, with their warm and aromatic flavor, can take your ordinary dishes to the next level of culinary experience.
The spice is not just versatile, it also elevates the taste of various meals.
Be it savory or sweet, if you want to add depth or hint of spice, cloves can be your go-to ingredient.
Here are five recipes to show how cloves can amp flavors in daily meals.
Flavor boost
Spiced vegetable curry
A spiced vegetable curry can benefit enormously from the addition of cloves.
By adding whole cloves while cooking, you add a subtle warmth to the dish that goes perfectly with the other spices like cumin and coriander.
The result is a rich and delicious curry that goes well with rice or flatbread.
Sweet touch
Clove-infused rice pudding
Clove-infused rice pudding is a delightful twist to this classic dessert.
Adding ground cloves in the milk while simmering gives an aromatic base that enhances the sweetness of the pudding.
This simple addition elevates the dish, making it perfect for special occasions or as an everyday treat.
Comforting warmth
Aromatic lentil soup
Adding whole cloves to lentil soup while cooking introduces a comforting aroma and an earthy note that perfectly balances with the sweetness of carrots and freshness of celery.
This simple yet impactful addition makes an ordinary lentil soup into a more satisfying, flavorful meal.
It enhances the overall dining experience without overpowering the natural tastes of the vegetables.
Fruity spice
Spiced apple compote
Spiced apple compote takes on a whole new level of complexity when cooked with ground cloves.
The spice lends depth to the natural sweetness of apples, making a versatile topping for pancakes or yogurt.
This easy recipe showcases how cloves can elevate fruit-based dishes, without overpowering them.
Earthy depth
Savory baked potatoes
Baked potatoes reach a whole new level when seasoned with ground cloves mixed into butter or oil before baking.
The earthy notes from cloves pair well with herbs like rosemary and thyme, making for fragrant as well as deliciously savory potatoes—ideal as a side dish for any meal.