Slovenia's most scenic alpine roads: A list
What's the story
Slovenia also gives you a chance to explore its picturesque alpine roads.
These roads are less traveled than most of Europe, and that's what makes them special.
You get stunning views and an opportunity to soak in Slovenia's natural beauty without the hustle and bustle of other touristy spots.
Be it cycling or a quiet drive, Slovenia's alpine roads will take you through beautiful villages and calm landscapes.
#1
Vrsic Pass: A scenic marvel
Vrsic Pass is one of the most popular mountain passes of Slovenia and offers breathtaking views of Julian Alps.
The road has 50 hairpin bends, with each one giving a different view of the peaks surrounding it.
The pass is popular among cyclists and motorcyclists who love tough terrains.
It connects Kranjska Gora with Trenta Valley, making it a great option for those wanting to visit both.
#2
Mangart Saddle: High altitude adventure
Mangart Saddle is yet another amazing route leading to one of Slovenia's highest roads, over 2,000 meters above sea level.
The drive gives a panoramic view of Italy and Austria and the majestic Mangart Mountain itself.
Owing to its height, this road is typically open from late spring till early autumn, when weather conditions allow safe travel.
It's perfect for adventurers looking for high-altitude experiences.
#3
Logar Valley: A tranquil escape
Logar Valley, with its lush meadows and dense forests, surrounded by towering mountains, is a peaceful retreat.
The scenic drive takes you through some traditional Slovenian farms, where you can witness local life first-hand while enjoying the nature's finest.
The valley is also an excellent starting point for hiking trails leading deeper into Kamnik-Savinja Alps.
#4
Jezersko: Hidden gem in northern Slovenia
A lesser-known destination near the Austrian border, Jezersko offers pristine lakeside scenery amid dramatic alpine backdrops.
Its remote location means fewer crowds than other tourist hotspots in Slovenia's mountains but still plenty of things to do outdoors.
Such as hiking or cycling on well-marked paths around Lake Plansarsko Jezero - ideal for those wanting seclusion in nature's splendor without missing out on adventure nearby.