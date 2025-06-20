5 tasty ways to use oats
What's the story
Oats are one of those versatile ingredients that can be made into a range of delicious treats.
Famous for their health benefits, oats are high in fiber and can easily be used in sweet and savory dishes alike.
From breakfast to dessert, oats can be put to endless use to make tasty snacks that are both healthy and satisfying.
Here, we explore five amazing ways to use oats.
Cookie Delight
Classic oatmeal cookies
Oatmeal cookies are an all-time favorite! They are the perfect combination of healthy oats and sweet sugar and spices.
These cookies are often made with raisins or chocolate chips for a flavor kick.
The chewiness of oatmeal cookies makes them loved by many, giving the perfect snack that's super easy to make at home.
Morning boost
Overnight oats for breakfast
Overnight oats have taken the breakfast world by storm. They're the best quick, healthy breakfast option.
You soak oats in milk/yogurt overnight and voila, they absorb the liquid and soften by morning.
The no-cook method lets you personalize your bowl with fruits, nuts or seeds for extra nutrition.
It's the perfect solution for busy mornings when you have no time on your hands.
Snack time
Homemade granola bars
Granola bars made from oats make for a handy snack ideal for on-the-go energy boosts.
Just mix oats with honey or maple syrup as a binder along with nuts and dried fruits and you have bars customized to your taste.
These homemade treats are not just cheap but also let you control the ingredients you put in.
Pancake twist
Savory oat pancakes
Savory oat pancakes are an interesting twist to the regular breakfast items. It makes use of vegetables and herbs in the batter.
These pancakes can be served for brunch or even as an appetizer along with dips or sauces.
Oats add texture while keeping the dish light yet filling.
Energy boost
No-bake oat energy bites
No-bake oat energy bites are small but mighty snacks loaded with nutrients from ingredients such as peanut butter, honey, and chia seeds blended with rolled oats.
They need very little prep time since there's no baking involved. Just mix everything together before rolling into bite-sized balls.
Relish them whenever hunger strikes during the busy days ahead!