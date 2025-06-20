5 artisanal markets in Mexico worth visiting

What's the story

Mexico has a wealth of artisanal markets where you can find unique crafts and handmade goods.

These markets are some of the best-kept secrets, giving you an authentic insight into the country's colorful culture and traditions.

From textiles to pottery, each market highlights the skills and creativity of the locals.

Visiting these markets not only supports the locals but also gives you an opportunity to find one-of-a-kind treasures.