Jeep safari in Iceland: Top routes to explore
What's the story
Iceland's rugged landscapes promise a thrilling adventure for those looking to explore its unique terrains.
Jeep safaris make for an excellent way to navigate through the country's diverse environments, be it volcanic fields or glacial rivers.
These routes let you experience Iceland's natural beauty up close while enjoying the thrill of off-road driving.
Here are some of the top jeep safari routes that promise an unforgettable journey through Iceland's stunning landscapes.
#1
Exploring Thorsmork Valley
Thanks to its rugged terrain and stunning views, Thorsmork Valley is a favorite among jeep lovers.
The route includes narrow mountain paths, river crossings, and lush valleys with soaring peaks.
The area is characterized by dramatic scenery and has plenty of hiking trails for those who prefer to trek.
A jeep safari in Thorsmork is an exhilarating experience as you traverse one of Iceland's most beautiful areas.
#2
Crossing Kjolur Highland Route
The Kjolur Highland Route, situated between Langjokull and Hofsjokull glaciers, gives you the opportunity to drive through Iceland's heart.
Its gravel roads and difficult terrain make it ideal for jeep safaris.
From traversing through the enormous landscapes to halting at Hveravellir's geothermal areas to soak in natural hot springs, it is the perfect adventure route.
#3
Navigating Sprengisandur Desert Track
Sprengisandur is one of Iceland's most remote desert tracks, spanning across the central highlands between Hofsjokull and Vatnajokull glaciers.
This route needs to be dealt with caution as it passes through barren lands with little vegetation or protection from the elements.
A jeep safari here promises solitude and a chance to experience Iceland's raw beauty away from packed tourist places.
Travelers should be ready for unpredictable weather when going on this adventurous trip.
#4
Journeying through Landmannalaugar region
Known for its colorful rhyolite mountains and geothermal activity, Landmannalaugar is an absolute must-visit on any jeep safari itinerary in Iceland.
The drive into this region includes river crossings and rough tracks through striking volcanic landscapes with hot springs and lava fields.
Here, visitors can either explore hiking trails deeper into this otherworldly land or chill in natural hot pools amidst stunning views.