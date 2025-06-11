What's the story

If you are someone who likes tranquil places, Vietnam won't disappoint you with its numerous serene lakeside spots.

These places are a perfect getaway from the busy city life, and a great way to soak in nature's calmness.

Be it a place to read, meditate, or just laze around to soak in the view, Vietnam's lakesides offer an experience like none other.

Here are five such peaceful lakeside spots that promise a serene escape.