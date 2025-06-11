Vietnam's lakeside spots you must visit
If you are someone who likes tranquil places, Vietnam won't disappoint you with its numerous serene lakeside spots.
These places are a perfect getaway from the busy city life, and a great way to soak in nature's calmness.
Be it a place to read, meditate, or just laze around to soak in the view, Vietnam's lakesides offer an experience like none other.
Here are five such peaceful lakeside spots that promise a serene escape.
Historical gem
Hoan Kiem Lake: A historical gem
Located right in the heart of Hanoi, Hoan Kiem Lake is not only a peaceful retreat but also rich in history.
The lake is surrounded by lush greenery and has the iconic Turtle Tower on its small island.
You can either go for leisurely walks along its perimeter or sit on one of the many benches and enjoy views of the Ngoc Son Temple.
Nature's tranquility
Ba Be Lake: Nature's tranquility
Ba Be Lake is a part of Ba Be National Park and is located in Bac Kan Province.
The lake is a sight to behold with its limestone mountains and dense forests.
The picturesque setting makes it an ideal place for kayaking or boat tours.
You can also birdwatch and explore the local flora and fauna here.
Urban serenity
West Lake: Urban serenity
Hanoi's largest freshwater lake, West Lake, offers an urban oasis amid the hustle and bustle of city life.
With many cafes dotting its shores, it is frequented by both locals and tourists looking to relax with a view.
The West Lake area also hosts multiple cultural sites that contribute to its serene ambiance.
Mountain retreat
Tuyen Lam Lake: A mountain retreat
The Tuyen Lam Lake near Da Lat is another stunning destination with picturesque landscapes. Surrounded by pine forests, the lake's clear waters make it look mesmerizing.
It is one of Vietnam's most stunning lakesides, where you can go camping or have a picnic on the banks.
You can also visit nearby places like the Truc Lam Zen Monastery.
Hidden paradise
Thac Ba Lake: Hidden paradise
Thac Ba Lake in Yen Bai Province has been relatively untouched by tourists but offers spectacular views.
With more than 1,300 islands scattered across its surface area, it is an ideal destination for boat trips.
The islands are also a natural habitat for a variety of wildlife species including the rare birds such as black-faced spoonbills, among others to be found here too!