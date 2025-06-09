What's the story

Iceland, famous for its dramatic landscapes and geothermal activity, has thousands of geysers.

While most tourists visit the popular ones like Strokkur, there are lesser-known geysers that give a more secluded experience.

These hidden gems offer adventurous explorers a chance to witness nature's power without facing the throngs.

Here's a look at some of these secret spots, ideal for those exploring Iceland's geothermal wonders off the beaten path.