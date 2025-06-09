Iceland on your list? Visit these geothermal spots
Iceland, famous for its dramatic landscapes and geothermal activity, has thousands of geysers.
While most tourists visit the popular ones like Strokkur, there are lesser-known geysers that give a more secluded experience.
These hidden gems offer adventurous explorers a chance to witness nature's power without facing the throngs.
Here's a look at some of these secret spots, ideal for those exploring Iceland's geothermal wonders off the beaten path.
Hveravellir: A geothermal oasis
Hveravellir is a beautiful geothermal area in Iceland's highlands. With hot springs and fumaroles set against stunning landscapes, the place is a beauty.
It can be reached from the Kjolur route, which runs between two glaciers. You can hike on the trails and even take a dip in one of the natural hot pools.
Since it's remote, there are fewer visitors, making it perfect for those who want to escape into nature's lap.
Reykjadalur Valley: Hot spring river
Reykjadalsa Valley gives you a one-of-a-kind experience with its hot spring river.
Here, you can bathe in naturally warm waters and enjoy scenic views of surrounding hills and valleys.
It is located near the Hveragerdi town and you'll have to go on a moderate hike through picturesque landscapes to reach this hidden gem.
The valley also has bubbling mud pots and steaming vents on the way.
Landmannalaugar: Colorful mountains and hot springs
Landmannalaugar is famous for its colorful rhyolite mountains and geothermal activity.
Located in Fjallabak Nature Reserve, this region has several hiking trails. These trails meander past steaming vents and hot springs for bathing after long hikes through rough terrain.
Its remoteness lures lesser tourists than other famous places. However, it rewards those who come here with stunning landscapes.
Krysuvik: Bubbling mud pools
Krysuvik, located on the Reykjanes Peninsula, has vivid sulfur deposits and bubbling mud pools releasing steam into the cool air, making the place otherworldly.
This is an ideal spot for explorers wanting to escape the busy touristy places, but still wanting to be within a short distance of the Reykjavik city center, about 40 kilometers away, making day trips possible, too!