Top local crafts to find in Florence
What's the story
Florence, a city celebrated for its rich history and contribution to art and culture, holds secrets beyond the well-trodden paths of its famous museums and galleries.
Nestled within its ancient streets are workshops where today's artisans continue age-old traditions, creating unique, handcrafted items.
These hidden gems offer a glimpse into the authentic Florentine craftsmanship that has been passed down through generations.
Paper art
The magic of marbled paper
In Florence's heart, a workshop excels in marbling paper, a technique where paint floats on water before paper captures the swirling patterns.
Each piece, a unique color and movement blend, echoes Florence's art scene.
Visitors can observe artisans or join workshops to craft their marbled creations, diving deep into this traditional art form that beautifully melds creativity and historical craftsmanship.
Leather love
Leather crafting secrets unveiled
Florence is famed for its leather goods, made in hidden workshops within its narrow lanes.
Here, artisans employ traditional methods to handcraft bespoke bags, wallets, and belts.
The scent of leather fills the air as they cut, stitch, and emboss by hand, ensuring each piece is not merely an accessory but a genuine work of art.
Scented stories
The renaissance of perfumery
In a discreet corner of Florence exists an olfactory paradise: an artisan perfumery practicing methods from the Renaissance era.
This workshop combines herbs, flowers, and oils sourced from around Tuscany to concoct fragrances that tell stories of ancient times.
Visitors can explore the delicate process of perfume making and even craft their own signature scent under the guidance of expert perfumers.
Sparkling craftsmanship
Handmade jewelry: A timeless tradition
Amid Florence's historical architecture, a workshop stands where jewelry making is revered as an art form, inherited through generations.
Artisans here employ ancient techniques like lost-wax casting and filigreeing to forge intricate pieces.
These creations mirror both the traditional Italian styles and the flair of contemporary designs.
Each visit enlightens guests on the meticulous process involved in crafting these timeless, wearable pieces of history.
Clay wonders
Ceramic creations from Tuscan clay
Near Florence, a ceramic studio turns local clay into exquisite pieces.
Master potters, inspired by Tuscan landscapes and Renaissance art, create everything from tableware to sculptures.
Visitors see the transformation from clay to art, offering a glimpse into the craft.
Florence's outskirts hide this and more workshops, blending unique souvenirs with experiences that tie them to the city's artistic heritage.