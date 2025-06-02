What's the story

Patagonia is famous for its spectacular landscapes and offbeat roads. However, what most people don't know is that adventurers can take a unique journey between Lapataia and O'Higgins.

This route passes through some of the least explored terrains of South America, allowing travelers to connect with nature in its purest form.

It is not just about the destination, but also about the different terrains and ecosystems you encounter on the way.