You must visit these offbeat locations in Patagonia
Patagonia is famous for its spectacular landscapes and offbeat roads. However, what most people don't know is that adventurers can take a unique journey between Lapataia and O'Higgins.
This route passes through some of the least explored terrains of South America, allowing travelers to connect with nature in its purest form.
It is not just about the destination, but also about the different terrains and ecosystems you encounter on the way.
Tierra del Fuego
Trekking through Tierra del Fuego
The adventure kicks off from Tierra del Fuego National Park, where trekkers can get lost in dense forests and calm lakes.
The area is dotted with several species of wildlife and offers treks from easy walks to difficult hikes.
The park's well-marked paths make it a perfect spot for both novice as well as seasoned trekkers.
Magellan Strait
Crossing the Magellan Strait
Going past the Magellan Strait is an important part of this journey. With ferries running on a regular basis, travelers can see the point where two oceans meet.
The strait also holds historical importance as it was once an important maritime route for explorers traveling between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
Chilean fjords
Navigating Chilean fjords
The Chilean fjords are absolutely breathtaking. You can enjoy their deep blue waters and towering cliffs in the comforts of a cruise.
Alternatively, you can also go kayaking and explore these fjords up close with glaciers and waterfalls.
This leg of the journey also gives you the chance to spot marine life including seals and dolphins.
Villa O'Higgins
Reaching Villa O'Higgins
The last stop on this journey is Villa O'Higgins, a quaint village tucked away in the Andes Mountains.
Famous for its peacefulness, it marks the entry point to deeper excursions into some of the most remote areas, such as Glacier O'Higgins.
Not only can you get a taste of local hospitality here, but also plan your next move into more offbeat regions of Patagonia.