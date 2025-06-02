What's the story

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man was hacked to death inside a bakery in Tavaragera town of Kushtagi taluk, in Karnataka's Koppal district.

The victim, identified as Channappa Hussainappa Narinal, was attacked by seven men with sharp weapons around 10:00pm on Sunday.

The incident took place in full public view and was captured on CCTV footage.