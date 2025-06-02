On camera: Man killed with machetes inside Karnataka bakery
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man was hacked to death inside a bakery in Tavaragera town of Kushtagi taluk, in Karnataka's Koppal district.
The victim, identified as Channappa Hussainappa Narinal, was attacked by seven men with sharp weapons around 10:00pm on Sunday.
The incident took place in full public view and was captured on CCTV footage.
Attack details
CCTV footage reveals details of brutal attack
The CCTV footage of the incident shows Narinal screaming and running into the bakery to escape his attackers.
At least two men are seen attacking him with machetes while another hits him on the head with a wooden log.
As he tries to evade them, cut marks can be seen on his bare body.
Investigation underway
Victim's family files FIR, police launch manhunt
After the incident, Narinal ran out of the bakery where two to three men stabbed him multiple times. The attackers fled the scene immediately.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against 10 people based on a complaint from Narinal's family.
Senior officials, including Gangavathi Deputy SP and Tavaragera Circle Police Inspector, visited the crime scene to assess the situation.
Motive suspected
Police suspect old enmity, property dispute as motive
Preliminary investigations suggest that an old enmity and a property dispute may have led to the murder.
At least seven people were arrested. They were identified as Ravi, Pradeep, two Manjunaths, Nagaraj, Gautam, and Pramod.
A manhunt has been launched to apprehend more people involved in this horrific incident.
Police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter.