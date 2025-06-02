5 easy semolina recipes for busy mornings
What's the story
Semolina has been one of the most versatile ingredients, especially when it comes to quick breakfasts.
Since it is packed with protein and fiber, it is a healthy way to start your day.
Plus, it absorbs flavors so quickly that semolina can be turned into a number of delicious dishes in five minutes.
Here are five quick, tasty breakfast ideas using semolina that you can whip up in no time.
Creamy start
Semolina porridge delight
Semolina porridge is another comforting breakfast option.
To prepare, heat milk or water in a pan and gradually add semolina while stirring it continuously to avoid lumps.
Cook until it thickens to your desired consistency.
Sweeten with sugar or honey and top with fruits like bananas or berries for added flavor.
Spicy twist
Savory semolina upma
For all those who like savory breakfasts, semolina upma is a perfect option.
Start by tempering mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped vegetables (like carrots, peas) in oil.
Add semolina and roast until golden brown.
Pour water gradually while stirring until the mixture thickens.
Season with salt and garnish with coriander leaves.
Fluffy treats
Instant semolina pancakes
Semolina pancakes are also super quick to make and deliciously fluffy.
Mix semolina with yogurt, water, salt, and baking soda to form a batter.
Pour spoonfuls onto a hot non-stick pan and cook until bubbles form on the surface before flipping them over to cook the other side.
Serve warm with maple syrup or fruit compote.
Steamed delights
Quick semolina idli
Semolina idlis are light yet filling breakfast options that take very little time to prepare.
Mix semolina with yogurt, water, salt, and baking soda into a smooth batter of pancake-like consistency (but a bit thicker).
Steam it in an idli maker for five minutes or so, until they rise well enough.
They shouldn't stick to each other when touched lightly from above after cooling down slightly post steaming process' completion too.
Dessert-like indulgence
Sweet semolina halwa
Sweet halwa made from roasted semolinas gives a dessert-like indulgence in the morning hours.
Roast some ghee along with dry fruits like cashews and almonds first.
Add roasted suji followed by sugar syrup, prepared separately beforehand.
Everything is mixed together properly, ensuring no lumps remain behind at any point throughout the entire cooking procedure.
Finally, garnish everything nicely using saffron strands if desired, optionally so.