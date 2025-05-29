5 must-try desserts with salted caramel
What's the story
Salted caramel is the latest obsession in desserts, and why not? It is the perfect combination of sweet and salty flavors.
You can add salted caramel to literally anything and make it taste divine. From old recipes to fusion ones, salted caramel can make the dessert experience much better.
Here are five must-try desserts made with this heavenly ingredient, each unique in its own way.
Rich delight
Salted caramel brownies
Salted caramel brownies combine the deep flavors of chocolate with the subtle saltiness of caramel.
The gooey texture of the brownie pairs perfectly with the smoothness of the caramel layer on top.
This dessert is ideal for those who enjoy a rich and indulgent treat that satisfies both sweet and salty cravings.
Cool treat
Salted caramel ice cream
Salted caramel ice cream is a refreshing way to enjoy the delicious combo.
The creamy texture of ice cream pairs well with the thick ribbons of salted caramel swirled through.
The dessert is great for warm days or after-dinner indulgence, offering a cool contrast to its rich flavor profile.
Creamy indulgence
Salted caramel cheesecake
Salted caramel cheesecake hits that perfect note of tanginess, sweetness and saltiness.
The smooth cheesecake base is topped with a generous layer of salted caramel sauce. The irresistible blend melts in your mouth.
Perfect for special occasions or as an impressive dinner party finale, this dessert is a keeper!
Crunchy snack
Salted caramel popcorn
Salted caramel popcorn makes for a crunchy snack option, with sweet, salty, and buttery flavors in every bite.
Ideal for movie nights or laid-back get-togethers, this treat comes with an addictive crunch that is simply hard to resist.
You can easily make it at home by drizzling homemade or store-bought salted caramel over freshly popped popcorn.
Bite-sized pleasure
Salted caramel tartlets
Salted caramel tartlets are tiny pastry shells stuffed with rich salted caramel filling and topped with nuts or chocolate shavings, if you like.
These bite-sized delights are perfect for parties as they're easy to grab and enjoy, without losing out on flavors, as you mingle around, relishing other offerings too.