Top 5 vegetarian breakfasts from Assam
What's the story
Known for its rich culture and diverse cuisine, Assam, a state in northeastern India, also serves delicious vegetarian breakfast options.
From rice to lentils and vegetables, these nutritious meals use local ingredients to ensure you have a wholesome start to the day.
Here are five vegetarian breakfast dishes from Assam that you would want to try if you ever visit this beautiful region.
Rice delight
Poita bhat with aloo pitika
Poita bhat is a traditional Assamese dish of leftover rice soaked overnight in water.
It is generally served cold with aloo pitika, which is mashed potatoes mixed with mustard oil, onions and green chilies.
Together, they make for a refreshing yet filling meal that's ideal to start the day on a light note.
The simplicity of these ingredients lends a natural flavor without overwhelming the palate.
Morning snack
Jolpan: A traditional snack
Jolpan refers to an assortment of snacks commonly eaten for breakfast in Assam. It usually includes items like puffed rice or flattened rice served with curd or jaggery.
Sometimes sesame seeds or coconut shavings are added for extra flavor and texture.
Jolpan provides an energy boost while being easy on the stomach, making it an ideal choice for those who prefer lighter morning meals.
Fermented flavor
Khar: Unique Assamese dish
Khar is a signature dish of Assam prepared using raw papaya or other vegetables cooked with alkaline water filtered through sun-dried banana peels.
This dish has a distinct taste because of its unique preparation method and is often paired with steamed rice during breakfast time.
Khar not only adds variety but also introduces diners to traditional Assamese culinary techniques.
Sweet treat
Pitha: Sweet rice cake
Pitha refers to various types of rice cakes popular across Assam during festive seasons but also enjoyed as part of daily breakfasts by many locals throughout the year too.
These sweet treats can be steamed or fried depending on preference. Some common varieties include til pitha (with sesame seeds) and narikol pitha (with coconut).
They offer sweetness without being overly indulgent, perfect alongside tea.
Fried bread combo
Luchi-sobji bhaji combo
Luchi-sobji bhaji mainly comprises deep-fried bread called served with vegetable curry called - normally made using seasonal veggies like potatoes, carrots, peas, etc., cooked together until soft.
Spiced mildly so flavors meld harmoniously, creating a satisfying, hearty meal option.
Especially appreciated in colder months, when warmth and comfort are sought after most mornings alike!