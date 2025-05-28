How to de-stress in minutes
Breathing is the most essential part of our lives, but most of us forget that it can also help us relax and be healthy.
By mindful breathing, beginners can unlock a powerful tool to ward off stress and become healthier.
They are easy to learn and can be practiced anywhere, making them accessible to all.
Here are some effective breathing practices that can help you embark on a journey of relaxation and health.
Diaphragmatic
Diaphragmatic breathing basics
Diaphragmatic breathing means using the diaphragm instead of the chest to breathe in.
This technique encourages deeper breaths, increasing oxygen intake and promoting relaxation.
To practice diaphragmatic breathing, sit or lie down comfortably, place one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen and then breathe in slowly through your nose so that your abdomen rises while keeping your chest still.
4-7-8 method
The 4-7-8 breathing technique
The 4-7-8 technique is aimed at inducing calmness by regulating your breath patterns.
Start with exhaling completely through your mouth.
Close your mouth and inhale quietly through your nose for a count of four seconds.
Hold the breath for seven seconds before exhaling completely through the mouth for eight seconds.
Repeat this cycle three more times to feel its calming effects.
Nostril alternation
Alternate nostril breathing practice
Alternate nostril breathing is an ancient practice to balance energy levels in the body.
Begin by sitting comfortably with a straight spine.
Use your right thumb to close off your right nostril and inhale deeply through the left nostril.
Close off both nostrils briefly before releasing only the right nostril to exhale fully through it and switch sides.
Box method
Box breathing technique explained
Box breathing involves taking slow breaths in four equal phases: inhale, hold, exhale, and hold again, each lasting about four seconds initially.
You can adjust the timing as you get comfortable or to achieve specific effects like better focus or relaxation.
It's best practiced in a quiet setting, especially during stressful situations like work meetings or exams.