What's the story

Rajasthan, famous for its culture and heritage, presents an ancient vegetarian breakfast experience, which takes you back in time.

These breakfasts are not just lip-smacking but also let you experience the way of life of yore.

Prepared with locally sourced ingredients and traditional style of cooking, these breakfasts are both nutritious and tasty.

Let's explore these ancient Rajasthani breakfasts, shall we?