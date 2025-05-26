What's the story

Water chestnuts are a versatile ingredient that can lend a crunchy texture and subtle sweetness to various dishes.

Famous for retaining crispness even after cooking, they are widely used in many cuisines.

Be it for enhancing a salad or creating a savory stir-fry, water chestnuts can be an excellent addition.

Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the versatility of this unique ingredient.