5 must-try dishes featuring water chestnuts
What's the story
Water chestnuts are a versatile ingredient that can lend a crunchy texture and subtle sweetness to various dishes.
Famous for retaining crispness even after cooking, they are widely used in many cuisines.
Be it for enhancing a salad or creating a savory stir-fry, water chestnuts can be an excellent addition.
Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the versatility of this unique ingredient.
Quick stir-fry
Stir-fried water chestnuts with vegetables
Stir-frying water chestnuts with an assortment of vegetables makes for a simple yet flavorful dish.
Start by slicing carrots, bell peppers, and broccoli into bite-sized pieces.
Heat oil in a pan and add the vegetables and sliced water chestnuts. Stir-fry for about five minutes until the vegetables are tender but still crisp.
Finish off with soy sauce and sesame oil for added flavor.
Fresh salad
Water chestnut salad with citrus dressing
A refreshing salad with water chestnuts can be nutritious as well as filling.
Take a bowl and mix sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and lettuce. For some crunchiness, add thinly sliced water chestnuts.
Whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper to prepare the dressing.
Toss the salad ingredients with the dressing right before serving to keep them fresh.
Warm soup
Creamy water chestnut soup
For soup lovers, creamy water chestnut soup brings warmth and comfort.
It begins by sauteing onions in butter until translucent. Diced potatoes and vegetable broth are added and simmered until the potatoes are soft.
Blend this mixture until smooth before adding chopped water chestnuts for a texture contrast.
Sweet treats
Sweet water chestnut dessert cups
You can also use water chestnuts in desserts like sweet cups with coconut milk jelly.
Simply dissolve some gelatin in warm coconut milk and pour them over bowls with agar-agar jelly cubes.
Top with chopped nuts like almonds or cashews. Leave overnight to chill for the jellies to set, giving you an exotic taste without any additives.
Cooking tips
Tips for cooking with water chestnuts
When using fresh or canned water chestnuts, rinse them under cold running water to remove excess starches. This guarantees better cooking results.
Store leftovers in airtight containers in the refrigerator to keep them fresh for three to five days, depending on humidity levels at the time of storage.