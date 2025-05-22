How to use chayote in your cooking
What's the story
Chayote, a versatile and nutritious vegetable, is taking kitchens by storm across the globe.
Famous for its mild flavor and crisp texture, Chayote can be added to an array of dishes.
Be it adding more vegetables to your diet or simply trying something new, chayote comes with endless culinary possibilities.
Here are delicious ways to add this unique vegetable to your meals.
Quick stir-fry
Stir-fried chayote with garlic
Stir-frying chayote with garlic is a simple yet flavorful way to enjoy this vegetable.
Begin by slicing the chayote thinly and sauteing it in a pan with minced garlic and a bit of oil.
The high heat helps retain the crunchiness of the chayote and infuses it with the aromatic flavors of garlic.
This dish goes well as a side, or can be enjoyed on its own for a light meal.
Fresh salad
Chayote salad with lime dressing
For a refreshing salad, toss sliced chayote with some lime juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
The tangy dressing highlights the natural sweetness of the chayote while adding a zesty touch to every bite.
You can even toss in some chopped cilantro or mint for the added freshness.
This salad makes an excellent accompaniment to any main course or served as an appetizer.
Oven-roasted delight
Roasted chayote wedges
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of chayote, giving them a slightly caramelized exterior.
Simply cut the chayotes into wedges, drizzle them with some olive oil, and sprinkle some salt and pepper on top. Roast them in the oven until golden brown.
These roasted wedges make for an excellent snack or a side dish that goes well with a variety of entrees.
Warm soup option
Chayote soup with herbs
Chayote soup is comforting and easily made by simmering diced chayotes with onions and herbs such as thyme or basil in vegetable broth until tenderized completely before blending it all together smoothly.
Use either an immersion blender directly inside the pot itself if available, else transfer the contents carefully over into a regular blender instead.
Ensure no spills occur during the process itself.