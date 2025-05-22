What's the story

A vibrant, tangy fruit, kiwi is delicious and loaded with nutrients.

The unique flavor of the fruit makes it a versatile ingredient in many recipes.

From refreshing salads to delightful desserts, kiwi can be used in so many ways to liven up your culinary creations.

Here are five unique kiwi recipes you can easily try at home, each offering a unique taste experience highlighting the fruit's natural sweetness and tartness.