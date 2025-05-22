Try these sweet and tangy kiwi recipes
What's the story
A vibrant, tangy fruit, kiwi is delicious and loaded with nutrients.
The unique flavor of the fruit makes it a versatile ingredient in many recipes.
From refreshing salads to delightful desserts, kiwi can be used in so many ways to liven up your culinary creations.
Here are five unique kiwi recipes you can easily try at home, each offering a unique taste experience highlighting the fruit's natural sweetness and tartness.
Fresh mix
Kiwi and avocado salad
If you want a refreshing salad, combine the creamy texture of avocado with the tangy sweetness of kiwi.
Dice two kiwis and one avocado into small cubes. Toss them together with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and a sprinkle of sunflower seeds for added crunch.
Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for dressing.
This salad is not only visually appealing but also rich in vitamins C and E.
Morning boost
Kiwi smoothie bowl
Start your day with a nutrient-packed kiwi smoothie bowl.
Blend two kiwis with half a banana, half a cup of spinach, and one cup of almond milk, until smooth.
Pour into a bowl and top with sliced strawberries, chia seeds, and granola for texture.
This vibrant green bowl is an excellent source of fiber and antioxidants.
Zesty dip
Kiwi salsa
Make an exciting twist on traditional salsa by adding kiwi into the mix.
Dice up three kiwis along with one red onion, one red bell pepper, and half a jalapeno for some heat.
Stir in chopped cilantro and lime juice to amp up the flavors.
Serve this zesty salsa as a dip for tortilla chips or as a topping for grilled vegetables.
Cool treat
Kiwi sorbet
For those hot days when you need something cool yet healthy, make kiwi sorbet at home.
Puree four peeled kiwis in a blender until smooth. Add sugar syrup from boiling 1/2 cup water with 1/4 cup sugar until dissolved.
If desired sweetness level isn't reached naturally by fruit alone, freeze mixture overnight before serving.
Scoops garnished with mint leaves offer an optional extra touch of elegance, presentation-wise too.
Crispy snack
Baked kiwi chips
Transform kiwis into crispy chips for anytime snacking.
Simply slice ripe kiwis thinly, lay them on parchment-lined sheets, and bake at 120 degrees Celsius (250 degrees Fahrenheit) for two hours (flip once).
This will ensure even drying and a crunchy texture, preserving the fruit's nutritional value.