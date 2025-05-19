Love peas? You'll surely enjoy these recipes
What's the story
Peas are one of the most versatile ingredients used in various cuisines across the world.
They provide a unique taste and texture, which can amp up a lot of dishes.
From soups to salads, there are so many ways you can use peas to create delightful meals.
Here are some must-try pea recipes that highlight unique global flavors.
Spicy delight
Indian-style pea curry
Indian cuisine is replete with flavors, and so is pea curry.
The dish combines peas with spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric to prepare a delicious curry.
Usually served with rice or flatbread, it makes for a hearty meal that's tasty as well as nutritious.
The addition of coconut milk or yogurt gives the dish creaminess, perfectly balancing the spices.
Creamy comfort
Italian pea risotto
Italian cuisine is all about comfort, and pea risotto is a prime example of it.
Arborio rice cooked slowly with broth makes for a creamy base that goes so well with the sweetness of peas.
Parmesan cheese gives it a rich touch, while fresh herbs like basil or mint add freshness.
This dish is ideal for those who love the combination of creamy textures and subtle flavors.
Quick stir-fry
Chinese stir-fried peas
In Chinese cooking, stir-frying is a commonly used technique that preserves the natural flavor of the ingredient but adds depth with sauces and seasonings.
Stir-fried peas are usually tossed with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce for an umami-rich dish that's quick to whip up yet packed with flavors.
It's a great side dish or can be eaten alone as part of a light meal.
Exotic blend
Moroccan pea tagine
Moroccan cuisine is known for its aromatic spices, especially cinnamon and saffron, which go beautifully with peas in this traditional tagine recipe.
Slow-cooked in clay pots with vegetables like carrots or potatoes, this dish provides an exotic combination of sweet and savory notes.
These are further enhanced by dried fruits like apricots or raisins.
Classic simplicity
French pea soup
French pea soup is the epitome of simplicity and highlights the natural sweetness of peas.
Made with just a few ingredients like leeks or onions and vegetable stock, it is seasoned lightly to let the pure flavors shine.
This dish can be enjoyed all year long but is best in spring when fresh peas are easily available.
It's a globally loved comfort food, ideal for any household.