What's the story

Chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, are the most versatile and nutritious ingredient that can make your everyday meals exciting.

Full of protein and fiber, they make for the perfect ingredient for anyone looking to incorporate more plant-based options in their meals.

From salads to stews, you can use chickpeas in a range of delicious and filling dishes.

Here are five creative recipes that can help you use the versatile chickpeas to enhance your daily meals.