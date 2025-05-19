5 creative ways to cook with chickpeas
What's the story
Chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, are the most versatile and nutritious ingredient that can make your everyday meals exciting.
Full of protein and fiber, they make for the perfect ingredient for anyone looking to incorporate more plant-based options in their meals.
From salads to stews, you can use chickpeas in a range of delicious and filling dishes.
Here are five creative recipes that can help you use the versatile chickpeas to enhance your daily meals.
Zesty mix
Spicy chickpea salad
A spicy chickpea salad makes for a refreshing way to enjoy this legume.
Toss together cooked chickpeas with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and cilantro.
Add a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, paprika, and salt for flavor.
This salad is ideal as a side dish or light lunch option. The fresh vegetables along with the hearty texture of chickpeas make it filling and nutritious.
Comfort Bowl
Creamy chickpea soup
Creamy chickpea soup is perfect for chilly days when you want something warm and comforting.
Saute onions and garlic in olive oil before adding cooked chickpeas and vegetable broth.
Blend until smooth for creamy consistency without any dairy.
Season with salt, pepper, and thyme for added depth of flavor.
This soup goes well with crusty bread or can be enjoyed alone.
Quick fix
Chickpea stir-fry delight
For a quick meal option, try making a chickpea stir-fry by sauteing them with bell peppers, broccoli florets, carrots, and snap peas in soy sauce or tamari sauce along with ginger-garlic paste for extra zinginess!
Serve over steamed rice or quinoa for an easy weeknight dinner that's packed full of nutrients yet simple enough not requiring much prep time at all!
Crunchy treat
Roasted chickpeas snack
Roasted chickpeas make for the perfect snack for anyone craving crunch and health.
Just toss drained chickpeas with olive oil on a baking sheet. Season with smoked paprika, chili powder, and sea salt.
Bake them for 20 minutes until they're golden and crispy.
These snacks will provide you protein and fiber and keep you full between meals, without guilt.
Breakfast twist
Savory chickpea pancakes
Savory pancakes made from ground-up, soaked overnight, raw, uncooked, dried split yellow peas mixed together with flour, water, seasonings like turmeric, coriander, cumin seeds, green chilies, and chopped onions make for a delightful breakfast twist.
This traditional pancake recipe, usually sweetened with syrup and toppings, instead serves alongside chutney and yogurt dip.
Relish every bite of wholesome goodness packed into each mouthful!