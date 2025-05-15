5 Punjabi breakfasts to kickstart your day
What's the story
Punjabi cuisine has so much richness to its flavors, and it serves you with such hearty meals that it is a popular breakfast option.
The traditional breakfasts from Punjab are not only mouth-watering, but also power you up to begin your day.
From stuffed breads to creamy dishes, here's the best of both worlds.
Here're five unique Punjabi breakfasts to jazz up your mornings.
Stuffed delight
Paratha with lassi
Paratha is another delicious flatbread which is usually stuffed with potatoes, or paneer.
It is generally served with yogurt or pickle on the side and a glass of lassi, the refreshing yogurt-based drink.
The combination gives you carbs, proteins, and probiotics, making it an energizing meal to kickstart your day.
Spicy indulgence
Chole bhature
Chole bhature is a combination of spicy chickpeas (chole) with deep-fried bread (bhature).
This dish packs a punch with its robust flavors and indulgent mouthfeel.
The chickpeas are prepared in fragrant spices and the bhature provides a crispy element.
It is frequently relished as a Sunday delight because of its decadent flavor.
Comfort food
Aloo puri
Aloo puri consists of spicy potato curry served with puris, which are small rounds of fried bread.
The potatoes are cooked along with spices like cumin and turmeric, resulting in a comforting dish that's both filling and flavorful.
Notably, this breakfast option is ideal for all the savory food lovers out there.
Protein-packed meal
Paneer bhurji with bread
Paneer bhurji is a delicious scramble prepared with paneer, onion, tomatoes, and a blend of spices including cumin seeds and turmeric powder.
It is usually served with slices of bread or toast, making it an ideal wholesome meal.
This dish particularly makes a protein-rich option, giving you the nutrients you need to stay energetic through the day.
Light option
Poha
Poha is another quick recipe. It is made from flattened rice flakes mixed with vegetables like peas or carrots along with mustard seeds for flavoring.
It's garnished using fresh coriander leaves before serving hot.
Poha is light yet keeps you full longer due to its fiber content—ideal if you're looking for lighter breakfast alternatives without compromising on taste.