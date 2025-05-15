What's the story

The illustrious bao bun, a staple of Asian cuisine, has a history that goes back centuries.

Hailing from the streets of China, this soft and fluffy bun has found its way on tables all over the world.

Loved for its versatility and unique texture, bao bun is devoured by many in different forms.

Here, we look at bao bun's journey from street food to global delicacy.