Karnataka's millet-rich breakfasts: 5 must-try dishes
What's the story
Karnataka, a southern Indian state, boasts of a rich culinary heritage. From them, breakfast occupies a special spot with an array of millet-based preparations.
Millets, highly nutritious small-seeded grasses, have been an essential part of Indian diets for centuries. They provide plenty of health benefits and are a great way to kick-start your day.
Here are some popular millet-based breakfast dishes from Karnataka that you must try.
Ragi mudde
Ragi mudde: A traditional staple
Ragi mudde is a traditional dish made from finger millet flour. The flour is cooked with water until it takes a smooth, dough-like form.
Ragi mudde can be served with sambar or vegetable curry, making it nutritious and filling.
The dish is rich in calcium and iron, which is vital for bone health and overall well-being.
Jowar roti
Jowar roti: A healthy flatbread
Jowar roti is another popular breakfast item made from sorghum flour.
These gluten-free, high-fiber flatbreads can be an ideal choice for those wanting to maintain digestive health.
Jowar roti can be paired with chutney or vegetable curry for a wholesome meal that provides sustained energy throughout the day.
Bajra dosa
Bajra dosa: A nutritious twist on tradition
Another nutritious twist on the traditional rice-based dosa, bajra dosa uses pearl millet as its main ingredient.
This dosa retains the crispy texture but adds more nutritional value as bajra is rich in magnesium, which supports heart health.
Bajra dosa goes well with coconut chutney or sambar.
Navane idli
Navane idli: Light and fluffy delight
Navane idli replaces rice with foxtail millet to prepare light and fluffy steamed cakes perfect for breakfast.
Foxtail millet has a low glycemic index, making navane idlis ideal for people mindful of their blood sugar levels.
These idlis can be paired with chutneys or sambars for a balanced morning meal.