What's the story

Karnataka, a southern Indian state, boasts of a rich culinary heritage. From them, breakfast occupies a special spot with an array of millet-based preparations.

Millets, highly nutritious small-seeded grasses, have been an essential part of Indian diets for centuries. They provide plenty of health benefits and are a great way to kick-start your day.

Here are some popular millet-based breakfast dishes from Karnataka that you must try.