Love celery? You need to try these dishes
What's the story
Celery has been praised for its versatility, crunchy texture, and many health benefits.
Adding celery to your diet can be a delicious way to amp up your wellness journey.
Here are five celery-based dishes that are not just nutritious but also effortless to whip up.
Each dish showcases the unique properties of the beloved vegetable, giving a fresh spin on classic recipes while promoting well-being.
Fresh mix
Celery and apple salad
Celery and apple salad is a refreshing dish that is bound to get you hooked with its crispiness and sweetness.
It's easy to make and hardly requires anything but chopped celery, diced apples, walnuts, and a light dressing of lemon juice and olive oil.
The resulting combination gives a balance of flavors and delivers essential nutrients like fiber, vitamins A and C.
Warm comfort
Creamy celery soup
Creamy celery soup is warm and comforting with its velvety texture.
To make it, you can blend cooked celery with potatoes, onions, garlic, and vegetable broth until creamy.
You can add herbs such as thyme or parsley for added flavor.
Not only is this soup filling, but it is also low on calories, which makes it ideal for anyone looking to maintain/lose weight.
Quick delight
Stir-fried celery with tofu
Stir-fried celery with tofu is an easy-to-make dish that goes well with rice or noodles.
Just saute sliced celery with tofu cubes in sesame oil along with soy sauce and ginger for added taste.
This meal gives you the protein you need from tofu while keeping calorie intake low as celery has high water content.
Refreshing boost
Celery juice smoothie
A celery juice smoothie can be just the invigorating start to your day or a refreshing afternoon pick-me-up.
Blend fresh celery stalks with cucumber slices, spinach leaves, lemon juice, and water until smooth.
This drink hydrates effectively due to its high water content while giving the benefits of antioxidants from leafy greens.
Crunchy snack
Baked celery sticks
When you're craving something crunchy, but don't want to nibble on processed snacks loaded with sodium or unhealthy fats commonly found in store bought products like chips, baked celery sticks make for a healthy substitute.
Just coat cut pieces, lightly seasoned with olive oil, before baking them at a moderate temperature until they turn golden brown, crispy outside yet tender inside, perfect snacking option anytime, anywhere!