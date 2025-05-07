5 traditional Gujarati breakfasts you must try
Known for its vibrant culture and diversity, western Indian state of Gujarat has some amazing traditional breakfasts.
Not only are these vegetarian dishes delicious, but they also give you the energy to kickstart your day.
From savory to sweet, these staples of several Gujarati households are rich in flavors and textures.
Let's check out some amazing meals that are both nutritious and tasty.
Fermented goodness
The delight of dhokla
Dhokla is a widely loved breakfast item prepared with fermented rice and chickpea batter.
The steamed delicacy is so light and filling that it serves as the perfect morning meal.
It is usually garnished with mustard seeds, coriander leaves, and grated coconut for an extra flavor.
Dhokla can also be relished with green chutney or sweet tamarind sauce for an added flavor dimension.
Flattened rice magic
Poha: A quick fix
Poha is another beloved breakfast choice in Gujarat.
Prepared from flattened rice flakes cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and peanuts, this dish comes with a delightful medley of flavors.
It is quick to make and can be customized by adding vegetables like peas or potatoes for additional nutrition.
Spiced flatbread
The versatile thepla
Thepla, a spiced flatbread, is made from whole wheat flour mixed with methi leaves and spices such as cumin seeds and turmeric powder.
This versatile dish can be eaten on its own or with yogurt or pickles for added taste.
Its long shelf life makes it ideal for travel too.
Lentil delight
Handvo: A savory cake
Handvo is a savory cake prepared with lentils like moong dal or chana dal, rice flour, and vegetables like bottle gourd (dudhi).
It is baked till golden brown from the top, but soft from the inside.
This nutritious meal gives protein-rich sustenance to your entire morning routine without making you feel heavy later.
Chickpea flour wonder
Khaman: Soft & spongy treat
While khaman is similar to dhokla, it is a tad different because of its softer texture.
Using chickpea flour instead of a fermented batter makes all the difference. Consequently, it has a spongier texture overall when steamed well.
It is served hot with tangy chutneys, which enhance each bite perfectly.