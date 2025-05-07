5 must-try breakfasts from Rajasthan
What's the story
Rajasthan is famous for its rich culture and heritage, but did you know it also has some delicious and unique traditional breakfasts?
The dishes highlight the culinary diversity of the state and are a must-try for anyone wanting to explore authentic Rajasthani flavors.
From sweet to savory, these breakfasts will give your day a perfect start with their unique taste profiles.
Here are 5 breakfast options from Rajasthan you must try.
Dal baati
Dal baati churma delight
Dal baati churma is something you cannot miss.
This quintessential Rajasthani dish is a combination of three things- dal (lentils), baati (wheat rolls) and churma (sweetened wheat crumble).
These baatis are baked until golden brown and served with spicy dal, making it the perfect hearty meal.
Churma adds sweetness, balancing the flavors perfectly.
This breakfast is not just filling but also gives an authentic taste of Rajasthan's culinary tradition.
Kachori
Kachori with spicy twist
Kachori is a favorite breakfast dish in Rajasthan, owing to its crispiness and spicy filling.
Usually filled with lentils or spiced potato, are deep-fried until they turn golden.
They are served with tangy tamarind or spicy green chutney, making them even tastier.
This savory snack is ideal for those who love bold flavors in their breakfast.
Poha
Poha: A light start
Poha is another light yet filling breakfast option made from flatten rice flakes cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and peanuts.
It is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice for an additional zing.
The simplicity of poha makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking for something quick yet tasty in the morning.
Mirchi vada
Mirchi vada: For spice lovers
Mirchi vada is yet another spicy delight from Rajasthan.
Large green chilies stuffed with spiced potato filling are dipped in gram flour batter and deep-fried until crispy.
This fiery snack goes well with mint chutney or tomato sauce as accompaniments—perfectly suited for spice enthusiasts looking to kickstart their day on an exciting note.
Ghevar
Ghevar: Sweet indulgence
Ghevar remains one of Rajasthan's most popular sweets-a disc-shaped delicacy made especially during festivals like Teej or Raksha Bandhan, but savored throughout the year by locals too.
Made with refined flour batter fried in elaborate designs, then soaked generously in sugar syrup, ghevars come topped off, beautifully garnished with nuts like almonds and pistachios, adding more richness.
Every bite brings you closer towards the true essence of Rajasthani cuisine with this delectable treat.