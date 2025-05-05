Crispy tofu stir-fry is a simple but flavorsome dish that combines the crunchiness of fried tofu with colorful vegetables.

Coat the cubes of tofu in cornstarch before frying, and you have the perfect texture.

Toss them with bell peppers, broccoli, and soy sauce for an easy meal.

The key is in the balance of flavors and textures, making it an appealing option for those looking for something different from regular stir-fries.