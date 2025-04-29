These street breakfast drinks can't be ignored
India's diversity gives us some of the most unique street breakfast drinks.
From the crowded streets of Mumbai to the quiet lanes of Kerala, every region has its own signature drink that locals relish to start their day.
Not just refreshing, these drinks also give us a taste of the cultural fabric of the region.
Let's take a look at some popular street breakfast drinks across India.
Filter coffee
South India's filter coffee delight
In South India, filter coffee is a morning staple. It is prepared using an age-old metal filter.
The coffee is strong and aromatic, and is usually served with milk and sugar.
The process involves brewing finely powdered coffee with hot water. This lets it drip slowly through the filter.
The method yields a rich decoction. It is mixed with hot milk before serving in steel tumblers.
Lassi
North India's refreshing lassi
In North India, lassi serves as a popular breakfast drink prepared from yogurt blended with water or milk and flavored with sugar or salt.
This creamy beverage is usually topped with cardamom or saffron to enhance its flavor.
Lassi offers a cooling effect on hot summer mornings and is available at several roadside stalls across cities such as Amritsar and Delhi.
Masala chai
West India's masala chai tradition
Masala chai is an iconic beverage in Western India, especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat.
The drink includes black tea brewed with spices (ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, black pepper) with milk and sugar.
The spicy aroma and warmth makes it an ideal choice for starting the day on chilly mornings.
Sattu drink
East India's sattu drink specialty
In Eastern states such as Bihar and Jharkhand, sattu drink doubles up as an energizing breakfast option.
Consisting of roasted gram flour mixed with water or milk, and salt or jaggery for sweetness, this nutritious beverage offers instant energy.
It keeps one full throughout the busy mornings ahead.