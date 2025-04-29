Simple ankle exercises everyone should do
Improving heel flexibility is crucial for your overall foot health and to avoid injuries.
Flexible heels can boost your performance in several physical activities and also eliminate the chances of strains.
By including simple exercises in your daily routine, you can dramatically improve heel flexibility over time.
Here are five exercises that can improve your heel flexibility without the need of any special equipment or time.
Toe raises
Toe raises for heel strength
Toe raises are an easy exercise that work the muscles surrounding the heel and ankle.
Stand with shoulder-width feet, slowly lift your heels off the ground and balance on your toes.
Maintain this position for a few seconds before lowering down again.
Repeat this action 10 to 15 times to strengthen the muscles that support your heels.
Ankle circles
Ankle circles to enhance mobility
Ankle circles work wonders in improving mobility around the heel area.
Just sit comfortably with one leg extended, and rotate your ankle in a circular motion clockwise 10 times, and counterclockwise 10 times.
The exercise loosens tight muscles and increases blood flow to the area, promoting flexibility.
Calf stretches
Calf stretches for flexibility boost
Calf stretches are key to improving heel flexibility by stretching out calf muscles attached to the Achilles tendon.
Stand facing a wall with one foot forward and one back, keeping both heels flat on the ground.
Lean forward slightly until you feel a stretch in your calf muscle, hold for twenty seconds, then switch legs.
Towel stretch
Towel stretch for heel extension
The towel stretch is an effortless way to extend and flex the heel area efficiently.
Sitting on the floor with legs extended straight out in front of you, loop a towel around one foot's ball and gently pull back till you feel the stretch along your calf and Achilles tendon.
Hold for twenty seconds before switching sides.
Seated heel raises
Seated heel raises for muscle activation
Seated heel raises activate muscles around the heels while offering support from sitting down.
Sit on a chair with feet flat on the ground.
Raise both heels as high as possible while keeping toes planted firmly.
Lower them slowly after holding briefly at peak height.
Repeat this process ten times per session.
Do this regularly throughout weekdays when convenient during breaks or leisure moments at home/work environments alike.