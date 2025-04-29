Arm workout: 5 exercises for your wrist
What's the story
Wrist flexibility is essential for performing several daily tasks and can also prevent injuries.
Be it typing on a keyboard, lifting weights, or playing an instrument, flexible wrists can improve your performance and make you comfortable.
Including certain exercises in your routine can dramatically improve wrist mobility and strength.
Here are five exercises that can improve your wrist flexibility easily.
Rotation
Wrist rotations
Wrist rotations are another simple yet effective exercise to increase flexibility.
Extend your arm in front of you with the palm facing down.
Slowly rotate your wrist in a circular motion, ensuring that the movement is smooth and controlled.
Execute ten rotations clockwise and another ten counterclockwise.
This exercise loosens up the joints and improves overall wrist mobility.
Flexor stretch
Wrist flexor stretch
The wrist flexor stretch focuses on the muscles on the underside of your forearm.
Extend one arm straight out with the palm facing up.
Using your other hand, gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch along the forearm.
Hold for fifteen to thirty seconds before switching sides.
This stretch is useful in easing tension and increasing flexibility in the wrist flexors.
Extensor stretch
Wrist extensor stretch
To do a wrist extensor stretch, extend one arm straight out with the palm facing downwards.
With your opposite hand, gently press down on the back of your hand until you feel a stretch along the top of your forearm.
Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds before switching to the other side.
This exercise relieves tightness in the extensor muscles.
Prayer stretch
Prayer position stretch
The prayer position stretch also works wonders for improving wrist flexibility.
Start with putting both palms together in front of your chest, elbows at shoulder height.
Gradually lower hands towards waist while keeping palms pressed together, until you feel a gentle stretch in wrists and forearms.
Hold the pose for 15 to 30 seconds before gradually releasing it.
Tabletop extension
Tabletop wrist extension exercise
For tabletop wrist extensions, begin by getting into an all-fours position with hands directly under shoulders.
Fingers should point forward or slightly outward based on comfort level. Preference here matters most.
Gently lean forward, shifting weight onto fingertips letting them lift off the ground momentarily.
Then return to the original stance.
Repeat eight times each session, ensuring proper form throughout.
Avoid straining any part unnecessarily during the execution phase.