Black rice recipes you need to try
What's the story
Black rice, popularly known as forbidden rice, is a nutrient-rich grain that has been trending lately for its health benefits and amazing taste.
Characterized by its dark purple color upon cooking, black rice is rich in antioxidants, fiber, and essential minerals.
It can be used in a range of dishes, both savory and sweet.
Here are five must-try recipes that highlight black rice's versatility and nutrition.
Fresh mix
Black rice salad with vegetables
This colorful salad mixes cooked black rice with an array of fresh vegetables such as bell peppers, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes.
Tossed in a light vinaigrette dressing (made from olive oil and lemon juice), this salad tastes refreshing and also offers essential nutrients.
The chewy texture of black rice goes perfectly with the crispness of the vegetables.
Sweet delight
Black rice pudding with coconut milk
For those with a sweet tooth, black rice pudding is an excellent choice.
Cooked in coconut milk till creamy, this dessert is naturally sweetened with honey or maple syrup.
A sprinkle of toasted coconut flakes on top adds an extra layer of flavor and texture.
This dish can be served warm or chilled, depending on preference.
Savory twist
Black rice stir-fry with tofu
You can make a simple but flavorful stir-fry by tossing cooked black rice with tofu cubes and some vegetables like broccoli and carrots.
Seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil for an added depth of flavor, this dish makes for a satisfying meal that's both nutritious and delicious.
Creative roll
Black rice sushi rolls
Black rice sushi rolls make for an interesting twist on traditional sushi.
By using nutrient-dense black rice instead of white sushi rice, these sushi rolls filled with avocado slices, along with other favorite fillings like cucumber or mango slices, wrapped in nori sheets, make for not just visually appealing but also healthy options for sushi lovers.
Morning boost
Black rice breakfast bowl
Kickstart your day with a nutritious black rice breakfast bowl.
The meal features cooked black rice, topped generously with sliced bananas, and a mix of nuts such as almonds or walnuts.
For those who like a hint of sweetness, a light drizzle of honey is the perfect addition.
The breakfast option gives sustained energy through the morning, ensuring taste and health go hand in hand without compromise.