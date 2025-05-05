Try these deep breathing exercises for better concentration
What's the story
Deep breathing exercises are an easy yet effective way to improve focus and concentration.
By practicing these exercises, people can benefit from improved mental clarity and reduced stress levels.
Here are five practical ways to use deep breathing to improve focus- we tell you how each can be incorporated into your daily routines for improved cognitive performance.
Diaphragmatic
Practice diaphragmatic breathing
Diaphragmatic breathing means inhaling deeply through the nose, letting the diaphragm expand completely.
This method increases the intake of oxygen and promotes relaxation.
Practicing diaphragmatic breathing for a few minutes every day will help clear the mind and improve concentration by reducing anxiety levels.
It is an accessible technique, requiring no special equipment or setting, making it easy to fit into any schedule.
Box breathing
Try box breathing technique
Box breathing is a structured technique with four equal parts: inhale, hold, exhale, and hold again.
Each part generally lasts four seconds.
This technique regulates breath patterns and calms the nervous system.
By focusing on counting in each part, one can improve attention span and reduce distractions, resulting in improved focus over time.
Alternate nostril
Engage in alternate nostril breathing
Alternate nostril breathing requires you to close one nostril and inhale through the other, switching sides after exhaling.
This exercise balances both hemispheres of the brain and promotes mental clarity.
Practicing alternate nostril breathing regularly can improve your cognitive function by giving you a sense of calmness and reducing mental clutter.
4-7-8 method
Incorporate 4-7-8 breathing method
The 4-7-8 method involves inhaling for four seconds, holding the breath for seven seconds, and exhaling slowly for eight seconds.
This technique slows down heart rate and induces relaxation responses in the body.
Practicing this method regularly may make it easier for you to concentrate on tasks, as it reduces the distractions caused by stress.
Resonant breathing
Use resonant breathing technique
Resonant breathing involves six breaths per minute, each lasting 10 seconds. This balances the two phases of inhalation and exhalation, optimizing heart rate variability.
It enhances emotional regulation and sustained attention, which are crucial for performing high-level cognitive tasks.
Regular practice benefits focus in demanding environments, improving your well-being and productivity in work, home, and social settings.