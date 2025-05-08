May 08, 202509:49 am

What's the story

Roasted chickpeas make a versatile, nutritious snack that can be easily customized with a range of seasonings.

They provide a satisfying crunch and are rich in protein and fiber, making a healthy alternative to regular snacks.

Plus, by experimenting with different seasoning combinations, you can create unique flavors that suit your palate.

Here are five flavorful seasoning ideas to up your roasted chickpeas game.