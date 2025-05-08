5 roasted chickpea seasonings you should try
What's the story
Roasted chickpeas make a versatile, nutritious snack that can be easily customized with a range of seasonings.
They provide a satisfying crunch and are rich in protein and fiber, making a healthy alternative to regular snacks.
Plus, by experimenting with different seasoning combinations, you can create unique flavors that suit your palate.
Here are five flavorful seasoning ideas to up your roasted chickpeas game.
Spice mix 1
Spicy paprika blend
For those who love a little heat, the spicy paprika blend is perfect.
Just mix smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and salt for a fiery kick.
The smoked paprika gives it depth while the cayenne pepper brings the heat. Use cayenne pepper according to your spice tolerance.
This one goes well with lemon juice for an added zing.
Spice mix 2
Zesty lemon herb
The zesty lemon herb mix provides a refreshing take on roasted chickpeas.
Use dried oregano, thyme, lemon zest, and sea salt for this mix.
The citrusy notes from the lemon zest go perfectly with the earthy herbs.
This seasoning is ideal for anyone who prefers lighter flavors yet wants something flavorful and aromatic.
Spice Mix 3
Savory garlic parmesan
For cheese lovers, the savory garlic parmesan mix is simply hard to resist.
Mix together grated parmesan cheese, garlic powder, and black pepper for this delicious flavor combination.
The parmesan gives a nutty flavor while intensifying the savory taste of the chickpeas.
Just make sure to roast them till they're crispy to get that amazing crunch.
Spice mix 4
Sweet cinnamon sugar
If you have a sweet tooth, try coating your chickpeas in cinnamon sugar before roasting them to perfection in this sweet cinnamon sugar mix.
Use ground cinnamon mixed with brown sugar or coconut sugar, along with just enough salt to balance out the sweetness levels without overpowering it completely.
These ingredients work together harmoniously, creating deliciously addictive bites every time.
Spice Mix 5
Tangy barbecue twist
The tangy barbecue twist delivers bold flavors of classic barbecue dishes right into every bite-sized piece.
To create this seasoning blend at home, just mix smoked paprika (for smokiness), onion powder (for depth), brown sugar (to add sweetness), and apple cider vinegar, which gives everything its signature tanginess.
All combine perfectly, yielding mouthwatering results sure to please any palate.