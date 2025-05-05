Radishes, reimagined: 5 creative recipes to try
What's the story
Often neglected in the kitchen, radishes bring a crisp texture and peppery flavor to the plate.
Not just a healthy addition, this versatile root vegetable is also easy on the pocket, making it a perfect ingredient for a variety of dishes.
Salads to soups, radishes can be turned into delicious recipes that suit varied palettes.
Here are five unique ways to use radishes in your meals.
Crisp delight
Refreshing radish salad
A refreshing radish salad is ideal for a light meal or side dish.
Thinly slice fresh radishes and mix them with cucumber slices, chopped mint leaves, and a squeeze of lemon juice.
Add a pinch of salt and pepper to taste.
This simple salad gives a crunchy texture with a hint of zest from the lemon juice, making it an ideal accompaniment to any main course.
Quick heat
Spicy radish stir-fry
For those who like a little spice, make a spicy radish stir-fry.
Slice radishes into thin rounds and saute them with garlic, ginger, and chili flakes in sesame oil.
Add soy sauce for added flavor and toss in some green onions before serving.
This quick stir-fry brings out the natural sweetness of the radishes while adding an exciting kick.
Smooth comfort
Creamy radish soup
A creamy radish soup can prove to be both comforting and satiating on cooler days.
Start by sauteing chopped onions in butter until they're translucent, then add sliced radishes and vegetable broth.
Let the radishes simmer until they're tender before blending the mixture until smooth.
Stir in cream or coconut milk for added richness before seasoning with salt and pepper.
Tangy twist
Pickled radish slices
Pickling is a great way to retain the crunch of radishes while adding tang to their flavor.
Slice radishes thin and fill a jar with vinegar, sugar, salt, mustard seeds, and dill sprigs.
Let the mixture sit for at least 24 hours before relishing as part of sandwiches or toppings on tacos.
Warm crunch
Roasted radish medley
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness in veggies like radishes and keeps them crunchy, if cooked right, at high temperatures (425F/218C).
Toss half-quarter pieces, lightly coated with olive oil, and rosemary sprigs on a baking sheet.
Roast for about 20 minutes, turning halfway through, until golden brown edges appear.
Serve hot with roasted potatoes, carrots, parsnips, and other root veggies for a desired medley of flavors and textures, effortlessly!