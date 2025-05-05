What's the story

Flaxseed muffins make a healthy alternative for people looking for gluten-free and sugar-free options.

Loaded with fiber, omega-three fatty acids, and other essential nutrients, these muffins can be an absolute delight.

Using flaxseeds as a key ingredient, you can bake tasty muffins that suit dietary restrictions without skimping on flavor.

Here are tips to perfect the art of making these healthy goodies with simple ingredients and techniques.