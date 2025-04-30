What's the story

Elevate the taste of fresh salads with a homemade lemon marinade.

A zesty and refreshing twist, this simple yet effective dressing combines the tanginess of lemon with other basic ingredients to enhance flavors without overpowering them.

Preparing a light lunch or making a side dish for dinner, mastering this marinade can transform your salad experience.

Here are some insights and tips to help you craft the perfect lemon marinade at home.