5 daily turmeric uses: A list
What's the story
Turmeric, the bright yellow spice, has been used since ages in traditional medicine and cooking.
With its active compound curcumin, turmeric is a powerhouse of health benefits.
From boosting immunity to improving skin health, adding turmeric to our daily routines can make us healthier in many ways.
Here are five easy ways to benefit from the power of turmeric every day.
Morning boost
Start your day with turmeric tea
Turmeric tea is another fabulous way to start your day.
Simply add a teaspoon of turmeric powder to hot water along with a dash of lemon and honey, and you've got a soothing drink that may reduce inflammation and improve digestion.
Regularly drinking this tea can also boost your immune system because of its antioxidant properties.
Culinary delight
Enhance meals with turmeric spice
Incorporating turmeric in your meals is the easiest way to reap its benefits.
Sprinkle it over vegetables or mix it into soups and stews for some added flavor and color.
The spice not only enhances taste but also gives anti-inflammatory effects that may help manage joint pain and promote overall health.
Skincare routine
Use turmeric face masks for skin health
Turmeric face masks can do wonders for your skin.
You can mix turmeric powder with yogurt or honey to make a natural mask that could help reduce acne and brighten up your complexion.
Using this mask once or twice weekly can help keep your skin clear by leveraging the antibacterial properties of turmeric.
Pain relief
Soothe aches with turmeric paste
Making a paste out of turmeric powder and water can also work as a potent topical treatment for minor aches and pains.
Rubbing this paste on sore areas directly may give you relief as curcumin, the anti-inflammatory compound in turmeric, works on the body.
It can be particularly helpful after workouts or a long day of being on your feet.
Immune support
Boost immunity with golden milk
Golden milk, which is prepared by mixing warm milk with turmeric powder, cinnamon, ginger, and honey, is also famously known for its immune-boosting properties.
Drinking this comforting beverage before going to bed not only promotes relaxation but also helps your body ward off common illnesses with its rich antioxidant properties.