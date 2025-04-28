Pineapple v/s kiwi: Which one is healthier?
Pineapples and kiwis are two delicious fruits with unique flavors and nutritional profiles.
Both these fruits provide a multitude of health benefits, making them great additions to a balanced diet.
Here, we take a look at the nutritional value and health benefits of pineapples and kiwis.
Here's how these amazing fruits can benefit your overall well-being.
Vitamins
Vitamin content comparison
Pineapples are also rich in vitamin C, giving some 79% of the daily recommended intake per cup. This vitamin is key for immune function and skin health.
Kiwis also offer an abundance of vitamin C, with one kiwi providing some 71% of the daily requirement. They also contain vitamin K, which aids in bone health.
Both fruits help meet daily vitamin requirements, but in different ways.
Antioxidants
Antioxidant properties
Kiwis are loaded with antioxidants such as polyphenols that fight oxidative stress in the body. These compounds may also reduce inflammation and risk of chronic diseases.
Pineapples contain bromelain, an enzyme with anti-inflammatory properties that also acts as an antioxidant.
While both fruits offer antioxidants that are good for keeping your health in check, they do it with the help of different compounds.
Digestion
Digestive benefits
Bromelain in pineapples helps with digestion by breaking down proteins more effectively in the digestive tract.
This enzyme can ease symptoms such as bloating or indigestion after meals with protein-rich foods.
Kiwis have actinidin, which also helps digest proteins while contributing to gut motility due to its fiber content—making both fruits supportive allies for digestive wellness.
Immunity boosters
Impact on immunity
The high vitamin C content in both pineapples and kiwis is essential for boosting your immune system.
It triggers the formation of white blood cells that can combat infections efficiently over time.
However, this will only happen if you eat them routinely as a part of your diet plan, without going overboard.
However, this will only happen if you eat them routinely as a part of your diet plan, without going overboard.