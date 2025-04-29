When in Assam, try these dishes
What's the story
Assam, a northeastern state of India, has some delicious and unique breakfast options to offer.
Famous for its rich culture and diverse culinary heritage, the state serves a myriad of morning meals that can really energize your day.
From rice-based traditional meals to the most flavorful teas, the breakfast options here are a reflection of the region's agriculture and culture.
Exploring these delights can give a refreshing start to your mornings.
Rice cakes
Savoring pitha: A rice cake experience
Pitha is a famous Assamese breakfast delicacy prepared with rice flour.
These rice cakes can be steamed or fried and are often stuffed with coconut or jaggery.
They are not just delicious but also healthy, making them the perfect option to begin the day on a healthy note.
Pitha's are usually paired with tea or milk, making them even more irresistible as a breakfast option.
Traditional treats
Jolpan: A traditional morning treat
Jolpan is yet another traditional Assamese breakfast choice, which comprises various kinds of rice preparations with curd or milk and jaggery or sugar.
Varieties include chira (flattened rice), muri (puffed rice) and akhoi (popped rice).
Jolpan is light but filling, delivering necessary nutrients without being too heavy on the stomach.
Fried bread
Luchi: Fluffy fried bread delight
Luchi is a type of deep-fried bread made from refined flour dough.
Soft and fluffy, is commonly eaten with side dishes such as potato curry or lentils for breakfast in Assam.
provides a delightful contrast of crispy from the outside and soft from the inside, making it a pleasant addition to any morning meal.
Tea culture
The essence of Assamese tea culture
Assamese tea forms an integral part of the state's breakfast culture, praised for its robust flavor from locally grown leaves.
Exported globally, these teas are known for quality and tradition, maintaining a high demand.
Brewed traditionally, they offer a consistent energy boost each morning, loved by tea enthusiasts worldwide for their simplicity and heritage.