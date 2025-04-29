What's the story

Assam, a northeastern state of India, has some delicious and unique breakfast options to offer.

Famous for its rich culture and diverse culinary heritage, the state serves a myriad of morning meals that can really energize your day.

From rice-based traditional meals to the most flavorful teas, the breakfast options here are a reflection of the region's agriculture and culture.

Exploring these delights can give a refreshing start to your mornings.