5 creative ways to cook with sweet potatoes
What's the story
Sweet potatoes are one of the most versatile and nutritious ingredients you can use in a plant-based diet.
They are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, making them a great option for anyone looking to add more plants into their diet.
Check out these five creative ways to use sweet potatoes in your cooking. You will find delicious, satisfying, and healthy options!
Curry dish
Sweet potato curry delight
Sweet potato curry is a delicious dish that pairs the sweetness of sweet potatoes with aromatic spices.
For this dish, prepare diced sweet potatoes with onions, garlic, ginger, and a mix of spices like cumin and coriander.
Add coconut milk for creaminess and let it simmer until the sweet potatoes are tender.
Serve it over rice or quinoa for a complete, hearty and nutritious meal.
Fries option
Crispy sweet potato fries
Crispy sweet potato fries are a healthier alternative to traditional ones.
For these, simply slice sweet potatoes into thin strips and toss them in olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of herbs/spices like paprika or rosemary.
Bake in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius until they are golden brown and crispy on the outside while soft inside.
These fries make an excellent side-snack.
Stuffed dish
Stuffed sweet potatoes
Stuffed sweet potatoes make for a hearty meal option bursting with flavor.
Bake whole sweet potatoes until soft inside. Once done, cut them open lengthwise and fill them up with stuff like black beans, corn salsa, avocado slices, or sauteed vegetables.
Top with fresh cilantro or lime juice for additional zing before serving warm.
Pancake recipe
Sweet potato pancakes
Sweet potato pancakes are a delicious twist on traditional breakfast fare.
Just add mashed sweet potato into the pancake batter, along with flour (or gluten-free alternatives), baking powder (for fluffiness), cinnamon (for warmth), nutmeg (for depth), almond milk (or any plant-based milk), and maple syrup if you like.
Cook these pancakes on medium heat until golden brown, and serve hot, topped off, perhaps, even with some nuts.
Salad idea
Roasted sweet potato salad
Roasted sweet potato salad is perfect for a light but fulfilling meal.
Start by roasting cubed sweet potatoes with olive oil, salt, pepper, thyme, and oregano at 220 degrees Celsius till they have caramelized edges, 25 minutes.
Then, mix them into greens like arugula, spinach, or kale. Add a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette and finish with optional crumbled feta cheese for a refreshing salad.